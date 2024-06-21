Uganda: Govt to Connect 54,000 New Customers in Rural Electricity Access Project

Government is targeting to connect 54000 new customers under the Uganda Rural Electricity Access Project (UREAP) before it ends by December, 31.

According to the project coordinator Samuel Bishop 87,450 households at 981 villages have so far been connected to the National grid under this project supported by African Development Bank and the European Union.

During stakeholders engagement in Jinja, which attracted officials from ministries, agencies and departments, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development revealed that the project which started in 2015 is ending this year.

"The project has been able to extend grid of about 1790Km and over 2600Km of low voltage which connects from the line to individual customers," Bishop said.

He revealed that they have installed 981 transformers at different load centres including town centres and villages that have been connected to the grid.

He says they have a target of connecting more 54000 new customers before end of this year.

"We are into the process of connecting close to 54000 unto the grid on single phase and we shall also consider three phase for those who deal in milling and other businesses including health centres, schools, churches among others ," he said

As the project comes to an end this year , government has embarked on fresh negotiations with the African Development Bank for another loan.

"So far we have spent over USD 85 million of the loan the remaining 15% of the loan is still outstanding to be paid out as the contractors close out their activities," Bishop said.

In 2015 Uganda secured a loan of USD 100M from African Development Bank and additional grant of 11.2M Euros from the European Union for the Uganda Rural electricity Access project which has been extended to about 55 districts.