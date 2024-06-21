Algeria: Pre-1995 Youths Not Yet Enlisted Are Exempt From National Service

19 June 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The Ministry of the National Defense announced on Wednesday in a statement that young citizens born before 1 January 1995, who have not yet been enlisted, are exempt from national service obligations.

"In line with the provisions of the Presidential Decree 24-184 of 11 June 2024 exempting citizens from national service obligations, decided by the President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defense, the Ministry of the National Defense informs young citizens born prior to 1 January 1995, who have not yet been enlisted, that they are invited to approach their respective national service offices with a copy of their national ID card and two ID photographs so as to complete the administrative formalities related to this exemption," the statement noted.

The schedule for the concerned citizens to report to the national service offices is determined by their month of birth, as follows:

People born in January (from June 30 to July 4, 2024)

People born in February (from July 7 to 11, 2024)

People born in March (from July 14 to 18, 2024)

People born in April (from July 21 to 25, 2024)

People born in May (from July 28 to August 1, 2024)

People born in June (from August 4 to 8, 2024)

People born in July (from August 11 to 15, 2024)

People born in August (from August 18 to 22, 2024)

People born in September (from August 25 to 29, 2024)

People born in October (from September 1 to 5, 2024)

People born in November (from September 8 to 12, 2024)

People born in December (from September 15 to 19, 2024).

