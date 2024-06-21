Rwanda: World Refugee Day and the Enduring Plight of Congolese People

21 June 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
opinion

As we celebrate World Refugee Day, we remember the millions forced to flee their homes due to war, persecution, and violence. But for the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), particularly those in the war-torn east, this is not just a day of remembrance; it's a stark reminder of a seemingly endless struggle.

For over three decades, the eastern DR Congo has been a crucible of conflict.

Armed groups, fueled by a complex web of greed and political instability, have ravaged the region, forcing millions to abandon their homes and seek refuge in neighboring countries like Rwanda where tens of thousands have found a temporary home.

These Congolese refugees face a life of uncertainty, often dependent on international aid, separated from loved ones, and robbed of the opportunity to build a future in their homeland.

An entire generation has been born in this kind of life and not known their motherland. The sad bit is that there seems to be no end in sight to their plight.

The international community, including the UN, has a responsibility to address this protracted crisis. While humanitarian assistance is essential, it cannot be the only solution. We must stop accepting excuses from the Kinshasa regime.

A lasting solution requires holding the Congolese government accountable for restoring peace and security in the east.

The UN Security Council needs to strengthen its peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, demanding concrete action against armed groups and ensuring the protection of civilians. Collaborating with regional governments is crucial, but robust diplomacy must go beyond mere condemnation. Genuine political will from Kinshasa is necessary to address root causes of the problem that has also spilled over to neighbouring countries including Rwanda.

The Congolese people deserve the chance to rebuild their lives. They deserve to return home, to till their land, send their children to school, and live without the constant fear of violence. World Refugee Day serves as a stark reminder of their plight.

Let us not allow the Congolese crisis to fade from the global spotlight. Let us demand action, hold all actors accountable, and work towards a future where the people of the eastern DR Congo can once again enjoy peace and security in their own land.

Only then, can the millions of Congolese refugees finally shed the label of "refugee" and reclaim their rightful place - at home, where they belong.

Read the original article on New Times.

