South Africa: Cabinet Announcement Expected On Sunday or Early Next Week As ANC, DA, PA Table First Wish Lists

analysis

The ANC and DA are far apart, but have agreed to stop public brawls to keep the GNU on track.

Negotiators for parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) will hunker down from Friday, 21 June, to reach an agreement on the Cabinet and other executive roles. Appointments are expected to be announced on Sunday or early next week.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa can take as long as he likes to form a government, an ANC official said the party did not want to leave a power vacuum, while capital markets also needed direction. Officials said Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen would meet on Friday.

What the ANC wants

The ANC does not want to give up any of the economics or security portfolios and wants to keep the Presidency intact for itself. The consensus is that Deputy President Paul Mashatile stays.

The party wants to retain Naledi Pandor as international relations minister at least until SA hosts the G20 next year. For this, Ramaphosa will have to use one of two positions he can make from outside as she did not get back in as an MP.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has won the broad support not only of business and labour, but also of the DA and other parties. He is likely to stay, as is...