South Africa: Cabinet Announcement Expected On Sunday or Early Next Week As ANC, DA, PA Table First Wish Lists

20 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee and Queenin Masuabi

The ANC and DA are far apart, but have agreed to stop public brawls to keep the GNU on track.

Negotiators for parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) will hunker down from Friday, 21 June, to reach an agreement on the Cabinet and other executive roles. Appointments are expected to be announced on Sunday or early next week.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa can take as long as he likes to form a government, an ANC official said the party did not want to leave a power vacuum, while capital markets also needed direction. Officials said Ramaphosa and DA leader John Steenhuisen would meet on Friday.

What the ANC wants

The ANC does not want to give up any of the economics or security portfolios and wants to keep the Presidency intact for itself. The consensus is that Deputy President Paul Mashatile stays.

The party wants to retain Naledi Pandor as international relations minister at least until SA hosts the G20 next year. For this, Ramaphosa will have to use one of two positions he can make from outside as she did not get back in as an MP.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has won the broad support not only of business and labour, but also of the DA and other parties. He is likely to stay, as is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.