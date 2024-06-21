South Africa: IEC Confirms Attempted Unauthorised Entry At Its Gauteng Warehouse

20 June 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed an incident of attempted unauthorised entry at its Gauteng provincial warehouse by unknown persons on Tuesday night.

The Electoral Commission expands its footprint of storage sites ahead of each election to ensure the storage of electoral supplies as close as possible to points of use.

Following the conclusion of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections, material is rolled back for storage and safekeeping at a centralised facility.

During the roll back of material from a local storage site in the inner city in the City of Johannesburg, a group of persons interfered with the handling of materials and subsequently followed the truck used to transport the material back to the provincial warehouse.

On arrival at the warehouse, the group attempted to forcefully gain unauthorised entry to the warehouse.

"The commission can confirm that nothing was taken from the warehouse," the Commission said in a statement.

The Electoral Commission thanked the South African Police Service for their swift response, which ensured the safety of the staff of the Commission and the integrity of the stored materials.

A case has been registered and the South African Police Services are investigating.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.