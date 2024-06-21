Kenya: President Ruto Urges U.S. Congress to Extend AGOA Set to Expire in Feb

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged the United States Congress to extend African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) set to expire in February next year.

He made the statement during a meeting with US Congress members visiting Kenya, led by Congressman Vern Buchanan at State House Nairobi where he stated this will be for the mutual benefit of Kenya and the US.

In his X account, President Ruto said there have been negotiations going on, to increase Africa's trade and market access to the US through AGOA.

He said this agreement will heighten the mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

"Kenya and the US are negotiating a strategic Trade and Investment Partnership, which will take the relationship between the two countries to the next level," he said.

The president met a team of US Congress members led by Congressman Vern Buchanan at State House Nairobi to discuss it.

AGOA which was introduced 25 years ago has provided a huge market for African finished products by allowing them duty-free access.

In Kenya, the agreement has mostly benefitted the textile and apparel sector.