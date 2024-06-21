Zimbabwe: Mukumba Finally Arrested and Appears in Court Over Mutare Violence

21 June 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Law enforcement authorities have finally arrested Inter Africa busses owner Leonard Mukumba, a key suspect in the violent clashes that took place in Mutare between May 23 and 24.

Mukumba, who had been on the run, was apprehended and appeared in court yesterday, facing charges of inciting violence.

Police investigations indicated that there was a fight over loading bays and ranks at the Harare-Mutare Old Rank in the town's central business district and Mudzviti Rank, pitting rival transporter Esau Mupfumi's rank marshals against Mukumba's.

During his court appearance, Mukumba was granted bail under strict conditions to ensure he does not flee again.

The court set his bail at US$1,000. Additionally, Mukumba is required to report weekly to the Borrowdale police station in Harare.

The court remanded Mukumba to July 22, 2024, for further hearings.

