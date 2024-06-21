Zimbabwe: Warriors Drop Seven Places On FIFA Rankings

AFTER a poor performance during the just-ended CAF World Cup Qualifiers which saw them losing to Lesotho (0-2 ) and South Africa (3-1), Zimbabwe's senior men's football team have dropped seven places in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

The Warriors are now ranked 129th in the World as Argentina maintained its top spot.

On the African continent, Zimbabwe is now ranked 38th, five places down the ladder from the 33rd position that they were previously occupying.

Zimbabwe's best FIFA ranking ever was attained in 1994 when they were ranked 39 in the World.

The current position of 129th is two times higher than the team's worst ranking (131th ) which was recorded in 2009.

Meanwhile, Liberia is currently the biggest climber on the FIFA rankings after climbing ten places up the ladder to occupy position 142, their best in history.