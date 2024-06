Tunis — Mohamed Ben Ayed has been appointed Director General of the International Diplomatic Academy in Tunis with effect from May 20, 2024.

Ben Ayed will succeed Faisal Gouia, whose duties have been terminated on the same date.

These decisions were taken by Decree No. 368 of June 18, 2024 and Decree No. 369 of the same day, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad and published in Thursday's Official Gazette.