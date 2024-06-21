Kenya: One Dead, Scores Arrested in Kenya Protests Against Tax Hikes

Rights groups in Kenya say at least 200 people were injured and more than 100 arrested in nationwide protests Thursday against government plans to raise $2.7 billion in additional taxes. One person was reportedly shot dead by police.

Thousands of mostly young people took to the streets of Nairobi and elsewhere to pressure the government to abandon new tax proposals.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters in the capital Nairobi, five rights groups, including Amnesty International and the Kenya Medical Association, said in a joint statement.

The presence of spent cartridges implied the use of live rounds, they said.

An unidentified person died at Bliss Hospital from a gunshot wound to his thigh sustained during the protest, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.

"We commend the several thousands of protesters, many of whom are youthful, for picketing peacefully [and] exhibiting restraint and decorum despite provocation by police," the group said.

Contested tax proposals

The new taxes would include a 2.75 percent levy on income for the national medical insurance plan, along with increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel.

Protesters are calling for the bill to be scrapped, saying it will choke the economy and raise the cost of living for Kenyans who are already struggling to make ends meet.

The International Monetary Fund, however, says that the government needs to increase revenues to reduce the budget deficit and state borrowing.

Earlier this week the government softened its position a little, with President William Ruto endorsing recommendations to scrap some of the new levies, including on car ownership, bread, cooking oil and financial transactions.

Despite the widespread demonstrations, which broke out in 19 of Kenya's 47 counties, lawmakers passed the finance bill in its second reading on Thursday.

They are expected to meet next Tuesday to vote on the third and final reading of the bill.

