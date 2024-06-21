South Africa: IEC Commissioner Arrested for R1.2 Million Trust Graft

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation (SCCI) arrested a 62-year-old suspect who was entrusted with managing the Corporate Social Investment Programme (CSI) of a reputable bank.

It is reported that the ex-employee was the Head of the CSI Programme for the "Adopt A School Trust" which was established to provide scholarships, bursaries and awards of study, researching or teaching to learners from schools adopted by Standard Bank's "Adopt a School" programme for those individuals who qualify and meet the selection criteria to further their studies at any recognised institutions higher learning.

Through an intensive probe, the Hawks investigators established that the incumbent flaunted the processes of the trust by awarding scholarships to friends and family members through manipulation of documents and without the approval of the Committee with some of the monies deposited directly into her personal bank account to the tune of R1.2 million.

The suspect is appearing later this morning in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge Magistrates court on charges of fraud.