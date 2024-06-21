Ethiopia: Brics Members Give Green Light to Ethiopia's NDB Pursuit - Mofa

ADDIS ABABA — The founding members of the BRICS economic bloc have pledged support for Ethiopia to achieve membership in the New Development Bank (NDB), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced.

MoFA Spokeurnalists yesterday that the founding members of BRICS, including Russia, China, and Brazil, have committed to supporting Ethiopia's bid for NDB membership.

According to the spokesperson, the pledge came during Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Atseke-Selassie's (Amb.) deliberations with his BRICS member state counterparts during the bloc's recent summit in Russia.

"BRICS members will support Ethiopia's and other new entrant's aspiration to join the New Development Bank, as stated during the

joint announcement following the summit's conclusion."

He also highlighted that the joint announcement directed Ethiopia and other new BRICS member states to receive support to join the NDB based on their financial capabilities.

Foreign Minister Taye reportedly emphasized Ethiopia's aspiration within the BRICS framework during the summit. "The ongoing geopolitical tensions among superpowers are affecting developing countries. Ethiopia believes in the need for a genuine global partnership. In this regard, the Foreign Minister urged BRICS members to craft constructive mechanisms to navigate these geopolitical challenges," Nebiyu elaborated.

The spokesperson further mentioned the necessity of the United Nations reform, highlighting development financing and debt relief as issues that could be addressed through such reform. "Despite having over 190 member states, the UN and its agencies are often influenced by the decisions and struggles of a few superpowers, which Ethiopia views as undesirable."