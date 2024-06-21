Kenya: Ruto Hosts U.S. Congress Members As He Pitches for Agoa Extension

Nairobi — President William Ruto hosted US Congress members at State House, Nairobi, to advocate for the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which is set to expire in February 2025.

In a statement, the Head of State emphasized the significant benefits AGOA has provided to the continent, particularly in creating market access for African products.

He highlighted the importance of renewing the program, stating, "Kenya has been urging the US Congress to extend AGOA because it is mutually beneficial for our two countries."

"Kenya and the US are negotiating a Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership, which will elevate the relationship between our nations."

The meeting comes on the back of a recent agreement between Kenya and the United States to finalize ongoing trade negotiations under the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP).

These negotiations aim to streamline customs procedures, enhance cooperation in enforcement, promote workers' rights and protections, support environmental and climate change objectives, and more.

Kenya is ready to host the sixth round of STIP negotiations, focusing on workers' rights, customs procedures, good regulatory practices, and agriculture.

AGOA, established in 2000, provides duty-free treatment to goods from designated sub-Saharan African countries.

The program aims to promote economic growth through good governance and free markets.