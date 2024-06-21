Tanzania: Strengthen Healthcare Systems At All Levels - VP

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has insisted on the importance to strengthen healthcare systems at all levels, particularly primary healthcare services, in order to control health risks within the community.

Dr Mpango made the remarks during the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) 50th anniversary celebrations held on Wednesday in Arusha.

The celebrations were held concurrently with 14th Best Practices Forum and 30th Directors' Joint Consultative Committee meeting.

The theme of the event was 50 years of Leadership and Excellence in Regional Health Collaboration.

Dr Mpango said that within the region served by ECSA-HC, there is a pressing need to strengthen preparedness to respond to health emergencies, response mechanisms, resilience and the restoration of normalcy after challenges, in order to mitigate the impact of public health emergencies and health crises in the region.

"I think there is a need for robust health research that can lead to improved diseases diagnosis, more effective treatment options and overall strengthening of health care systems," Dr Mpango said.

He added that due to massive epidemiological transitions that is taking place globally, research is an indispensable component of improving health outcomes.

He urged that in the next 50 years, ECSA-HC Member States should invest heavily in biomedical, clinical, social, cultural, environmental and population health research.

Furthermore, the Vice-President called on the ECSAHC Member States to translate into practice the commitments to increase health sector budgets, particularly for essential medicines, technologies and health information systems, in order to reach higher levels of physical, mental and social well-being of citizens.

He said that beside the 50th anniversary of the institution, it is important to collectively address the emerging challenges and deficiencies, including the rise of non-communicable diseases like diabetes and hypertension.

Dr Mpango noted that in addressing the challenges, it is crucial to involve all relevant sectors, not just the health sector. He also emphasised proper nutrition uptake and physical exercise.

Moreover, the Vice-President underscored that the Tanzania will remain steadfast in fulfilling its responsibilities to the ECSA-HC and appealed to all development partners to continue supporting the priority agendas of the Institution.

On her part, Minister for Health, Ummy Mwalimu, thanked the governments of the Member States for continuing to prioritise the health sector despite the many competing priorities in their respective countries.

She noted that for many years, various recommendations have been passed with the aim of strengthening the health sector and the well-being of the people.

The celebrations were attended by Ministers for Health, health stakeholders and various experts from African countries.

Marking 50th years in operation, ECSA-HC was established in 1974 objectively to collectively address health challenges.