Tanzania: President Samia to Grace National Cultural Festival

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace the National Cultural Festival at the Majimaji Stadium in Ruvuma Region next month.

The event has been organised by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports in collaboration with Drum Beats.

The Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Hamis Mwinjuma unveiled this at the Museum Village in Dar es Salaam yesterday, adding that the weeklong festival is expected to open doors in the cultural, tourism and economic sectors.

"We hope it will be a unique festival compared to the previous two concerts, as the weeklong event is twice the duration of the previous ones that will commence on July 20," he pointed out.

According to the Deputy Minister, this year's event will go along with the Selebuka Majimaji festival which has been held in Ruvuma for ten years now.

He further expressed his hope that the festival will be sustainable and reflect the vision of its founder, President Samia alias 'Chief Hangaya'.

One of the festival's major duties, according to him, is to safeguard customs, cultures and values especially as the world enters the era of globalisation.

He also noted that the origin of the National Cultural Festival was the instruction issued in 2021 by President Samia, when she attended the Bulabo festival in Mwanza Region.

At the event, she ordered that a national cultural festival to be organised in all regions in the country, where people celebrate their heritages and cultures.

"The President ordered this festival to be held every year to sustain the heritage of our culture and this festival was initially launched in Dar es Salaam by the Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa in July 2022 and the second edition was held in Njombe Region last August, he said.

Adding: "This season's festival is starting to take on an international aspect by attracting many visitors from various countries, including foreign embassies in the country and to be conducted on a regional basis as directed by our President," Mwinjuma said.

The Deputy Minister reminded that in March this year, the ministry signed an agreement with the Drum Beats Company aimed at allowing the private sector to be part of the development of cultural activities including such events as the authority focuses on issues of policy and control.