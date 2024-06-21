Namibia: VP Recognised for Environmental Contribution

Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was awarded the 'thought leadership' at the Namibia Sustainable Development Awards on Wednesday evening.

The award was in recognition of her contribution during her tenure as minister of environment and tourism from March 2010 to December 2012.

Accepting the award, Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed gratitude, emphasising the collective effort behind her achievements.

"I will not get credit for this award alone. This is our award; we worked together to ensure the protection of our environment, and we were guided by our Constitution," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that her former colleagues at the ministry of environment played a significant role in shaping her understanding of environmental issues, supporting her from administration to science.

The awards were hosted by the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF), in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET).

They recognised outstanding contributions to sustainable development across 11 categories, highlighting the innovative efforts of individuals, organisations and communities in promoting environmental health, alongside economic prosperity.

Other awards were presented to B2Gold in the established companies' category while at community level resources, the award went to Tulelamelago Investment CC T/A Aveshe Food Products. Other winners were Shephard Nyambe (Research and Development), Kaylah Cordom (Youth Action for Sustainable Development), Eveline de Klerk (Pioneering Journalism), Justicia Shipena (Best Radio), Blanche Goreses (Best TV), Wakapinya Environmental (Best Digital Media), Luzé Kloppers-Mouton (Education, Women and Environment), Superb Children English Academy [private school] and Amutenya Primary School [public school] (Sustainable Schools), while FNB Namibia, scooped the Financial Services category.

Cordom told this publication she felt truly honoured and grateful to win the award. She is part of a project called AfriFoodlinks, which is all about creating sustainable food systems in African cities.

"My projects are around creating awareness about food sustainability within the city, and getting youth involved in creating sustainable food systems through social media content and in-person activations," she said. New Era's coastal reporter De Klerk dedicated her award to fellow media professionals, "for their efforts in creating awareness in terms of sustainable development and resources management."

The City of Windhoek will have a pilot project with AfriFoodlinks in November that will be launched over one year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, that's very exciting to be part of. Currently, the challenges I have faced are limited, but I think getting youth to understand how important food systems are and the massive role they, as consumers, play in creating sustainable food systems. But through constant online engagement and educational content, I have seen more and more young and older people becoming more aware of how important sustainability is in food and urban agriculture, and they are making a difference, which is a joy to see. Financial challenges have been for citizens to start their own urban gardens and hydroponic towers to be more sustainable, but now with the funds, I'm excited to see where I can help," Cordom said.

She added: "Sustainability is something I'm very passionate about, and especially on urban level. If you can show people that you are not limited by what you are currently doing, you know they will participate in creating sustainability in Namibia."

On the night, environment minister Pohamba Shifeta underscored the significance of these awards, stating that they are not mere trophies, but testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations who are forging a new Namibia -- a Namibia where economic prosperity and environmental health go together.

"We are witnessing a revolution, a green revolution, where innovation is not just a buzzword; it's the lifeblood of our nation's progress," he said.

Shifeta also spoke passionately about the ongoing environmental challenges, including climate change and environmental degradation. The minister emphasised the importance of resilience, creativity and determination in overcoming the obstacles.