Eritrea's Martyrs Day Commemorated With Patriotic Zeal

Eritrea's Martyrs Day was commemorated with patriotic zeal by nationals both inside the country and abroad.

At the commemorative event in Asmara, President Isaias Afwerki laid a wreath in tribute to the heroic martyrs. The event commenced with a public procession from Shida Square to the Martyrs Cemetery and included cultural and artistic performances that depicted the precious sacrifices made by the gallant freedom fighters for independence and national sovereignty.

The ceremony was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, members of the diplomatic community, and thousands of Asmara residents.

Martyrs Day was also marked on 19 June in Asmara with a candlelight vigil in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country and its people.

The commemorative event, which saw the participation of thousands of Asmara residents, featured a candlelight vigil and a walkathon from Martyrs Avenue to Bahti Meskerem Square.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, highlighted that the younger generation has upheld the martyrs' trust and met the expectations of the people and country. He called for a renewed pledge to honor and uphold the martyrs' trust through practical actions.

The ceremony at Bahti Meskerem Square was broadcast live by Eritrean Television and Radio Dimtsi Hafash. Across the country, Martyrs Day has been observed with candlelight vigils and cultural and artistic programs that emphasize the significance of the day.