Eritrea's Martyrs Day Commemorated With Patriotic Zeal

21 June 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea's Martyrs Day was commemorated with patriotic zeal by nationals both inside the country and abroad.

At the commemorative event in Asmara, President Isaias Afwerki laid a wreath in tribute to the heroic martyrs. The event commenced with a public procession from Shida Square to the Martyrs Cemetery and included cultural and artistic performances that depicted the precious sacrifices made by the gallant freedom fighters for independence and national sovereignty.

The ceremony was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, members of the diplomatic community, and thousands of Asmara residents.

Martyrs Day was also marked on 19 June in Asmara with a candlelight vigil in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the country and its people.

The commemorative event, which saw the participation of thousands of Asmara residents, featured a candlelight vigil and a walkathon from Martyrs Avenue to Bahti Meskerem Square.

Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, highlighted that the younger generation has upheld the martyrs' trust and met the expectations of the people and country. He called for a renewed pledge to honor and uphold the martyrs' trust through practical actions.

The ceremony at Bahti Meskerem Square was broadcast live by Eritrean Television and Radio Dimtsi Hafash. Across the country, Martyrs Day has been observed with candlelight vigils and cultural and artistic programs that emphasize the significance of the day.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.