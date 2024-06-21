Africa: Protecting More Children, Against More Diseases, Faster Than Ever Before - Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Unveils Plans for Next 5-Year Period

press release

Gavi's new Investment Opportunity outlines plans for the Vaccine Alliance to protect 500 million children, saving over 8 million lives between 2026 and 2030.

At a Forum co-hosted by Gavi, the African Union and the French Republic, Gavi announced it will need at least US$ 9 billion in new donor funding for this work. In response, the United States of America, France, Spain, the private sector and philanthropy pledged early support worth at least US$ 2.4 billion towards this goal.

The Forum also saw the launch of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), an innovative financing mechanism which aims to foster regional vaccine production and vaccine sovereignty on the African continent, with twelve sovereign and philanthropic donors committing to invest approximately US$ 1.2 billion.

Governments and donors also committed to championing investment in the production of vaccines against cholera on the African continent.

Paris / Geneva —

On 20 June Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) co-hosted the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation with the African Union and the French Republic. At this event, opened by the Chair of the Board of Gavi, the President of the French Republic, and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Gavi called on donors to support its efforts to protect more children, against more diseases, faster than ever before as it published its Investment Opportunity for its next strategic period, 2026-2030. The Forum also marked the launch of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), which will be backed by approximately US$ 1.2 billion in donor funding over the next 10 years.Countries from around the world participated in this Global Forum, including the Heads of State or Government of Botswana, Germany, Ghana, Norway, Rwanda, and Senegal, as well as high-level representatives from governments (including more than 25 Ministers) and the European Commission, and leaders of partner organisations such as WHO, UNICEF, the Global Fund and Unitaid, as well from civil society, development banks, and the private sector.

The Future of Global Immunisation

In presenting its latest Investment Opportunity, Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi outlined to participants how the Alliance, if fully funded, could protect 500 million children in its next five-year strategic period, saving over 8 million lives.

Today's announced targets mean that while Gavi vaccinated one billion children between 2000 and 2020, it is aiming to reach the next billion children in half the time. This acceleration through 2030 is critical at a time when countries combat the increasing risks of climate change, fragility, and economic instability - and in the last push towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Fifty percent of the vaccines in Gavi's portfolio help combat the twin threats of climate change and antimicrobial resistance, expand investments in outbreak and pandemic preparedness and response, and key vaccine programmes. In Gavi's next five-year strategy, it will aim to reach at least 50 million children with four doses of the malaria vaccine, and 120 million girls - saving 1.5 million lives - with the HPV vaccine.

Achieving this historic milestone will require effort from all of Gavi's stakeholders, with donors being asked to provide new funding of US$ 9 billion. These pledges will be supplemented by a suite of innovative finance instruments that will maximise the impact of donor funding. Meanwhile, countries implementing Gavi programmes are expected to contribute a record amount - over 40% - of their own routine vaccine costs during the next strategic period. This is compared to 10% just fifteen years ago, reflective of the Vaccine Alliance's unique model of country-ownership and sustainability of immunisation programmes. At the same time, immunisation programmes are expected to generate at least US$ 100 billion in economic benefits for Gavi-implementing countries.

With Gavi's replenishment process for 2026-2030 only just beginning, the event saw early pledges from the United States of America, France, Spain and private sector and philanthropic donors worth at least US$ 2.4 billion (see below for details). Gavi will now commence an intense period of fundraising, with a view to hosting a final pledging event in the next 7 to 12 months.

Historic support for sustainable African vaccine manufacturing

The Forum also saw the official launch of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), an innovative finance mechanism designed to boost regional vaccine production capabilities in Africa and thus improve the continent's resilience in the face of pandemics and other health emergencies.

Designed by Gavi in close collaboration with the African Union and Africa CDC, AVMA will offer incentives to the region's vaccine producers that successfully hit critical regulatory and supply milestones, helping to offset high upfront investment costs. Twelve sovereign and philanthropic donors committed to provide approximately US$ 1.2 billion to AVMA, including around US$ 800 million from Team Europe partners.

"Over twenty years, Gavi has vaccinated a whole generation - over one billion children. Our message today to our donors is that, with their help we can achieve even greater impact, helping to create a world that is safer for everyone," said José Manuel Barroso, Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

"The Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation we organized together today in Paris is a concrete milestone towards vaccine sovereignty in Africa. France, hand in hand with its partners, is leading the way to champion global vaccination, ensuring every nation can protect its citizens and foster a healthier, united world," said Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

"The African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator could thus become a catalyst for promoting the pharmaceutical industry in Africa, creating an environment conducive to technical assistance and technology transfer, and fostering innovation and collaboration between member states. Africa-CDC is strongly committed to increasing Africa's drug production capacity from 1% to 60% by 2040. As part of this drive, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), once operational, will lay the foundations for a genuine integration of the levers of our health sovereignty," said Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

OUTCOMES OF THE GLOBAL FORUM

In addition to unveiling its 2026-2030 Investment Opportunity and formalizing AVMA, the Forum saw a number of new commitments and partnerships launched in support of Gavi's next strategic period, leading to early pledges totalling more than US$ 2.4 billion:

The United States of America will commit at least US$ 1.58 billion over the next five years towards Gavi's next strategy

over the next five years towards Gavi's next strategy France will commit at least an equal amount compared to its contribution for the 2021-2025 strategic period

will commit at least an equal amount compared to its contribution for the 2021-2025 strategic period Spain will commit at least 25% more compared to its contributions for the 2021-2025 strategic period

will commit at least 25% more compared to its contributions for the 2021-2025 strategic period Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is committing new funding of up to US$ 30 million to the Gavi Matching Fund and US$ 21 million as initial contributions to Gavi 6.0; it will make its full replenishment pledge at a later date.

to the Gavi Matching Fund and as initial contributions to Gavi 6.0; it will make its full replenishment pledge at a later date. A contribution from the ELMA Vaccines & Immunization Foundation , matched by the Gavi Matching Fund, will make a total of US$ 10.3 million available for sustainably identifying and reaching under-immunised children in rural communities in Ethiopia, as well as to improve vaccine distribution and data systems at the last mile in Uganda.

, matched by the Gavi Matching Fund, will make a total of available for sustainably identifying and reaching under-immunised children in rural communities in Ethiopia, as well as to improve vaccine distribution and data systems at the last mile in Uganda. A consortium of private foundations, entities, and high net worth individuals is contributing a total of US$ 8 million , marking the first step to scale-up vaccine access using Zipline's drone innovation.

is contributing a total of , marking the first step to scale-up vaccine access using Zipline's drone innovation. A commitment from Power of Nutrition Pakistan and the Aga Khan Foundation , matched by Gavi Matching Fund, will make US$ 7.2 million available for the joint delivery of immunisation and nutrition services to zero-dose children living in remote and fragile settings in Pakistan.

and the , matched by Gavi Matching Fund, will make available for the joint delivery of immunisation and nutrition services to zero-dose children living in remote and fragile settings in Pakistan. UPS Foundation , a longstanding Gavi partner, further commits US$ 1 million to strengthen last mile delivery supply chain networks in Ethiopia.

, a longstanding Gavi partner, further commits to strengthen last mile delivery supply chain networks in Ethiopia. An anonymous high-net worth individual will donate US$ 1 million in funding to support Gavi's core programmes in the next strategic period.

A number of commitments were also confirmed in support of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA), primarily through strategic reallocations of COVID-19 funding, totalling approximately US$ 1.2 billion.

Germany - US$ 318 million

- US$ 318 million European Commission - US$ 233 million

- US$ 233 million Italy - US$ 150 million

- US$ 150 million United States - US$ 150 million

- US$ 150 million France - US$ 100 million

- US$ 100 million Canada - US$ 65 million

- US$ 65 million United Kingdom - US$ 60 million

- US$ 60 million Japan - US$ 30 million

- US$ 30 million Norway - US$ 26 million

- US$ 26 million Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - US$ 10 million

- US$ 10 million Luxembourg - US$ 3 million

- US$ 3 million Ireland - US$ 710,000

In addition to financial commitments from sovereign and private donors to Gavi's next strategic period, and innovative private sector and philanthropic partnerships, vaccine manufacturers also stepped up to support the Vaccine Alliance's goal of shaping healthy vaccine markets that support equitable access:

South Africa's Biovac announced a partnership with South Korea's EuBiologics to manufacture pentavalent meningitis vaccine in Africa, and with France's Sanofi to produce inactivated polio vaccine.

Sanofi also announced continued investment in a new Yellow Fever vaccine based on innovative cell culture technology.

EuBiologics announced investment to expand supply of its newly pre-qualified cholera vaccine with optimised formulation.

Atlantic Lifesciences of Ghana announced a partnership to produce HPV vaccines.

Institut Pasteur de Dakar of Senegal announced investments to expand production of Yellow Fever vaccine as well as for innovative antigen platforms for measles-rubella and mRNA vaccines.

A specific declaration dedicated to supporting local production of vaccines against cholera was also made under the auspices of the Forum with the support of Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Spain, Sweden, the United States of America, as well as the European Commission, Gavi, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organisation. France made a concrete commitment to this ambition by announcing support of EUR 10 million.

"With the support of Team Europe, France committed to co-host this Forum with the Vaccine Alliance and the African Union because we share a common ambition: ensuring vaccine sovereignty for all our partners! Local production is key to better fight epidemics and next pandemics. This objective is at the core of our global health strategy as well as of the EU-AU strategic partnership," said Dr Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Minister of State for Development and International Partnerships of the French Republic.

"Africa CDC supports the replenishment of Gavi's 6.0 strategy, an investment in preventing deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases in Africa. AVMA will enable us to produce 60% of our vaccines in Africa by 2040. The commitments and pledges for the AVMA mark the beginning of Africa's journey towards its second independence - an Africa that ensures the health security for its citizens," said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Africa Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are incredibly grateful for the strong show of support we received today from donors as we prepare for an intense period of resource mobilisation. We are grateful also to implementing countries, for the political commitment they make to vaccine equity, and alongside them Gavi's many partners and stakeholders with whom we strive day in, day out, to improve lives and livelihoods," said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi.

Gavi and its partners also launched "The Starting Line," a campaign designed to mobilise athletes, content creators, and media to highlight the importance of equal access to vaccines. The campaign will run through this summer's Paris Olympics and will feature a series of sporting champions, including former French footballer Robert Pires, former swimmer, and Olympic gold medalist Laure Manaudou, breakdancer Junior Bosila Banya, professional footballer Ada Hegerberg, and Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah. Additionally, the campaign will include a series of videos by content creators such as Michel Cymes and Max Klymenko, and the launch of a website where everyone can assess their place on "The Starting Line" of life.

Notes to editors

You can access more quotes from donors, partners and champions around the world here .

Event webpage, including recording: https://www.gavi.org/investing-gavi/resource-mobilisation-process/protecting-our-future

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1 billion children - and prevented more than 17.3 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).