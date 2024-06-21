Southern Africa: SADC Anti-Corruption Sub Committee Discusses Progress On the Implementation of the SADC Protocol Against Corruption

document

The SADC Anti-Corruption Committee (SACC) met virtually on the 17th of June 2024, to review progress in implementing the SADC Protocol against Corruption. The Protocol against Corruption is being operationalized through the Strategic Anti-Corruption Action Plan (2023-2027). The meeting was attended by fifteen Member States who are also state parties to the Protocol against Corruption.

The meeting was opened by the current SACC chairperson, the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Thom T. Shamakamba. In his opening remarks, he reminded Member States that corruption remains a threat to the SADC region and can undermine its stability and its capacity to secure a prosperous future for its citizens as enshrined in the SADC Vision 2050. He stressed the pivotal role that SACC plays in Anti-Corruption efforts, particularly in strengthening regional cooperation and ensuring that the objectives of the Protocol against Corruption are being fulfilled. He emphasized the significance of multi-stakeholder and multi-sectoral efforts in addressing corruption by leveraging resources and expertise. He commended the high level of cooperation and commitment that Member States have continued to display in supporting implementation of activities in the Strategic Anti-Corruption Action Plan (2023-2027)

Among other issues, the meeting deliberated on;

The roll out of the Standardized Regional Anti-Corruption Curriculum, Piloting of a Regional Anti-Corruption Effort Index, Regional Anti-Corruption Assessment as well as assessment of National Anti-Corruption Strategies; and Guidelines for mainstreaming of Anti-Corruption and Governance in Disaster Preparedness

Speaking on behalf of the Director of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs, Prof Kula I Theletsane, Ms Kealeboga Moruti, Pubic Security Senior Officer, appreciated Member States' commitment to the fight against corruption at all operational levels. She highlighted that creating awareness of corruption in the communities, including at grass roots levels, will engender a whole society approach to its fight.

The Meeting also decided to pay particular attention to corruption in the private sector, prisons, and at the borders in order to ensure that all risk is assessed and mitigated.