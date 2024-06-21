South Africa: Government Thanks SA for Tuning Into Presidential Inauguration

Government has extended its deepest and most sincere appreciation to all South Africans who joined the 2024 Presidential Inauguration in person, on television, radio and online to witness a very important and momentous occasion in the nation's history.

"Your participation has been very instrumental in making the event successful and memorable," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Wednesday.

Government also extended its deepest gratitude to all visitors and dignitaries who graced this auspicious occasion with their presence and support.

"The presence of all attendees added significance to the Presidential Inauguration, and it showed continued commitment to the country's growth and development. The attendance by various Heads of State and Government was a testament to the solidarity and support the country receives from the global community," GCIS said.

GCIS Acting Director-General, Nomonde Mnukwa, said government will continue to work tirelessly to build a brighter future for all South Africans in the seventh administration and beyond.

"Today, we celebrated not just a new President, but a new chapter in our nation's history. We recognise that this moment is not just about individuals, but also about the collective progress that we have made and continue to make as a nation.

"The Government of South Africa is dedicated to building a capable and honest administration that serves all South Africans and remains steadfast in its mission to work together to overcome any challenges that face us," Mnukwa said.

South Africans are encouraged to continue to work with government to strengthen social cohesion and build a united nation, where every citizen has equal opportunities to thrive.

"Working together, let us continue to move forward with renewed purpose and commitment to build a better South Africa for all," GCIS said.

