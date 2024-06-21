South Africa: Hawks Seize Cocaine Worth R8 Million

The KwaZulu-Natal Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Provincial Head, Major General Lesetja Senona, has welcomed the seizure of 20 cocaine bricks that were destined for the Free State.

This as Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit seized the cocaine bricks worth R8 million at an industrial park near Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

The officers had received information about a truck that was carrying a chemical crop sprayer tractor from Durban Harbour heading to the Free State province.

"A disruptive operation was swiftly conducted, and members proceeded to the said industrial park.

"The said truck was traced and found stationary. A search was conducted and members found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin. A detailed statement was obtained from the driver and no arrest has been made at this stage. The investigation continues," said the Hawks in a statement on Thursday.

Major General Senona has congratulated the officers for the good work done.