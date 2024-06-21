Congo-Kinshasa: Human Rights Priorities for the Government of Democratic Republic of Congo During President Tshisekedi's Second Term

21 June 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

During his first tenure as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, made numerous human rights pledges but there has been little to no progress in their implementation. As the country faces worsening armed conflict and humanitarian crisis, socioeconomic injustices, and an ever-shrinking civic space, President Tshisekedi, who was sworn in for a second and final five-year term in January, and his government, have the opportunity to ensure and uphold human rights and the rule of law, and to leave a lasting legacy grounded in human rights. This note highlights key human rights issues in that regard for the next five years, based on Amnesty International's assessment of the current human rights situation and on the country's human rights obligations under international law. The priorities include ensuring effective civilian protection in conflict zones, addressing impunity for crimes under international law and other serious human rights violations, fixing the criminal justice system, upholding the rule of law and ending restriction on civic space, as well as increasing allocation of and better management of resources for enhanced realisation of social and economic rights.

