Ethiopia: 'Virtue and Solidarity for Ethiopia's Height!!'

opinion

It is human nature to expect a reward for activities they carry out to benefit others. This reward and satisfaction vary from individual to individual. For some people, money is considered as the only reward and the ultimate satisfaction behind every accomplishment. For others, it is inner peace and seeing individuals smile by the service they received, make them feel good and satisfied. These types of people are in most cases found in all voluntary activities. They are courageous and compassionate people, who always feel the pain of others and keen to help others in every possible way, without expecting any rewards or responses.

Voluntarism serves as a catalyst for social change, creating a platform for individuals to contribute their share meaningfully to their fellow people. By volunteering their time, knowledge, skills, and resources, they actively engage in initiatives that address pressing social issues, ranging from poverty alleviation to environmental conservation. This spirit of volunteerism empowers communities to take ownership of their development, fostering a culture of collaboration and empathy.

Seeing the role of voluntarism to address social hurdles the government is also actively encouraging and supporting the efforts of volunteers. Last Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the annual national voluntary service campaign was launched under the theme "Virtue and Solidarity for Ethiopia's height".

Speaking at the launching event held at Adwa Memorial Museum, Deputy Prime Minister, Temsgen Tiruneh said that voluntarism is a powerful weapon to alleviate social challenges in a sustainable manner.

The Deputy Minister said that, voluntarism is one way citizens willingly offer their money, time, energy, knowledge and skills for the good of their country and the people who need service.

According to him, the free services provided by volunteers have key roles for countries like Ethiopia that are working aggressively to achieve social and economic development and realize prosperity. He also said voluntarism has a significant role in nurturing common values, strengthening solidarity and togetherness, developing the culture of helping each other and experiencing the real meaning of compassion. "Voluntarism has a significant contribution in alleviating serious social challenges, ensuring fairness and sustainable development."

Speaking on her part, Women and Social Affairs Minister, Ergogie Tesfaye (PhD) said that voluntarism is one of the areas where the government has given special attention. This is especially true after the reformation.

Voluntarism by its nature needs coordinated efforts. In this regard, the active involvement of the three Ministries (Education, Peace and Women and Social Affairs) and their consolidated efforts will avoid resource wastages and repetitive actions. In turn, it will help to execute activities effectively and efficiently, she added.

Ergogie also said that due to their unreserved efforts, volunteers are contributing their share to respond to the social challenges of the community.

Mentioning the fact that voluntarism plays for unity and nation building, Ergogie said, the movement should not only be confined to the rainy season. It should be the day-to-day activity of everyone. "Voluntary activities should not only be confined to the rainy season at the time of school closure. The campaign in the voluntary service is an indication of our commitment to build a strong nation."

Education Minister Birhanu Nega (Prof.) also said that voluntarism has a significant role in nation building process and it further strengthens togetherness. For this reason, it should not be a seasonal activity. It must be performed conventionally with a budget.

In related news, State Minister for Youth Affairs, Muna Ahmed, revealed that more than 34 million volunteers will participate in this year's voluntary service program which aims at strengthening solidarity, nation building, creating social cohesion and national unity. Accordingly, it is planned to benefit more than 50 million members of the society through the program. Development activities and social services, worth 21 billion and cannot be covered by the government and the community, are expected to be carried out in this program.

Participating in the Green Legacy program, strengthening solidarity and nation building, renovating and constructing the houses of the poor, supporting the needy, blood donation, road safety services, engaging in peace and security issues, providing tutorial services and training, humanitarian activities are some among the 14 areas that this year's volunteers are taking part.

Muna also said that the voluntary service is expected to bring people with different cultures and identity closer, give an insight for volunteers to explore the lifestyles, skills, and learn about the culture of fellow people living in different parts of the country.

The active involvement of the young people in voluntary services will give them a chance to discharge their social responsibility and understand the true meaning of voluntarism, Muna emphasized. She also conveyed a message to the media to cover the events and mobilize the masses to actively participate in the programs.

It is understandable that voluntarism is a powerful tool to address social challenges. This is especially true when the government is not able to fill all the gaps of the community for various reasons. As the second most populous country in Africa, Ethiopia has several social challenges that require the collective efforts of the society. While the government is aggressively working to fill most of the social and economic gaps of the society, volunteers' intervention has a significant role in addressing the challenges.

As indicated by those senior government officials, in the fabric of a nation's progress, voluntarism lies as a powerful force that transcends boundaries and unites communities in pursuit of a common good. Throughout history, various experiences in our country have underscored the pivotal role of voluntarism (though not in modern sense) not only in addressing social challenges but also in shaping the very essence of nation-building, community-based conservation, disaster relief, youth empowerment, exploring the culture of others and strengthening solidarity. It is through the acts of selflessness and collective effort that individuals from diverse backgrounds come together to create a tapestry of unity and resilience.

What is more, voluntarism plays a vital role in fostering national unity by bridging divides and promoting a shared sense of identity. When citizens join hands in volunteer efforts, they demonstrate their commitment to the welfare of the nation as a whole. By working towards common objectives, individuals can overcome barriers of ethnicity, religion, or socio-economic status, and embrace their shared responsibility towards building a stronger, more inclusive society.