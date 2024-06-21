Tunisia: New Tax Benefits for Tunisians Living Overseas (Jort)

Tunis — Tunisians living overseas will now be able to enjoy new tax benefits under a decree published on June 20 in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT) No 75.

Tunisians living overseas will now be able to renew the import or purchase on the local market of a motorbike, a tourist car or a car for professional use, once every ten years.

They are also exempt from duties and taxes when importing their personal goods on the occasion of their temporary return to Tunisia, provided that the total duration of their stay in Tunisia during the last year immediately preceding the date of their last entry into the country does not exceed 183 days, and that the total value of the goods imported for personal or family use does not exceed TND 5,000 for each person and for each year.

Tunisians living abroad are also exempt once only, non-renewable, from duties and taxes when importing or acquiring on the local market personal goods with a total value not exceeding TND 50,000 per family, in addition to many other privileges.