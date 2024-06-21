Zimbabwe: Sables Ready for Zambia

For Kudzai Mashawi, the decision to come out of retirement and take a second crack at international rugby was both a personal one and one of the easiest decisions to make.

Zimbabwe Sables head coach Piet Benade handing him the captain's armband, however, came as an absolute surprise.

"Well, I haven't spoken about why I came back as the reasons are rather personal," Mashawi said.

"What I can tell you, though, is that I had a very deep and long talk with Piet (Benade) and bought into the vision and the direction he wants to take the team.

"We have been speaking for a long time and wearing these national colours is something that I have always held in the highest esteem.

"That is why I even played for the Zimbabwe A side, a while ago.

"It also helps that my daughter (Gabriella) is playing for the Lady Sables and I really couldn't pass out the opportunity to play for my country at the same time as my daughter and make some history," he said.

He, however, did not expect his return to the Sables to coincide with being handed the captaincy.

"It came as an absolute surprise to me, I thought I was coming in and just doing my part on the field of play.

"Being handed the leadership role is something I did not see coming, but something I don't intend to take lightly.

"The team is loaded with so many seasoned players and I am chaffed that the coach chose me."

Mashawi is part of the Zimbabwe Sables squad that leaves for Zambia today as the two nations meet in the second leg of the "Battle of the Zambezi."

The first leg took place last month at the Mwana Group International Schools Rugby Festival at Prince Edward High School, a game the Sables won 32-28.

In that encounter, Zimbabwe dominated the first stanza and raced into a 24-6 lead before Zambia clawed their way back in the second period but somehow the Sables hung on for victory. It was Benade's first assignment and one he used to gauge where his charges lay, especially with a tricky away Africa Cup fixture to Uganda on the horizon. The Zimbabwe Rugby Union are hoping to use the two matches against Zambia as preparations for the Africa Cup. Zimbabwe were recently dealt a major blow after their intended friendlies against Sweden and the Netherlands fell through. Mashawi feels their first meeting against Zambia gave them some valuable lessons they have been working on since.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"One of the biggest lessons to come out of that match was the need to be more ruthless; we can't take a lead like that and then allow the opposition to come back," he said.

"Going into the second match, we intend to be more switched on and won't shy away from the physicality of it all.

"There have some big players and they bullied us, especially in the second half.

"However, expect a different demeanour this time around."

Mashawi seems rather pleased with the way the team is shaping up and believes that they will be ready for Zambia and then Uganda. "The team is looking good. "It's not that often that we assemble for this long as a team training together and increasing the bond in camp.

"We have been together for some time; training together, doing gym sessions, and getting to know each other.

"We are a more cohesive unit now and all that is left is to go out there and put it all into practice".

"We don't know much about what they are doing (Uganda) and can only concentrate on us. "We are improving every day and should be ready for Uganda.

"Nothing beats preparations and that is what we are doing," he said.