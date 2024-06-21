Zimbabwe: Caps United Rock Remains Grounded

Caps United defender Hastings Chapusha feels he still needs to put more work into his play to be able to help the Green Machine achieve their targets.

Nephew to one of Dynamos' founding players Jairos Banda, the 28-year-old is having a game of his life at DeMbare's bitter rivals and he is loving it.

Chapusha has been one of the outstanding players in the league this season, with CAPS United having to look up to him in some key matches in which he has delivered winning goals.

With three goals to his name, the former Harare City man is jointly leading scoring charts for defensive players in the league, along with Hwange captain Kelly Shiyandindi and Lawrence Mhlanga of FC Platinum.

Despite his leading role in Makepekepe's bid to win their first league title since 2016, Chapusha has remained grounded and focused.

"That's true, I am enjoying my game better than any other season that I have played domestic football. I have struck a good connection with my peers at the back and all is coming out almost perfectly," said Chapusha.

"There is good coordination between us as players and I should give it to coach Lloyd Chitembwe for the huge role he is playing in making us understand and appreciate the game more.

"I am happy with the way everything is panning out right now, but I believe there are a lot of aspects that I need to improve to move my game a step up.

"As a team, I think we have a lot to work on, but I feel we have quality in the club. We have a good coach who understands us very well, and that should be the biggest weapon we should use as we pursue our ambitions for the season as a team."

Makepekepe are 12 points behind log leaders FC Platinum going into match-day 16 this weekend, and Chapusha says the Harare giants can be competitive enough if they retain concentration.

"There is no doubt about the competitiveness of the league this year. Every team wants to compete and the margins are very tiny.

"There is hardly any difference between playing the big teams and small teams these days.

"So, we need to be very cautious as there are no huge differences between the teams. We have a very strong team and the mentality within the group is very positive. I do not doubt the team's capabilities. What we need to do is just concentrate and remain focused."

Makepekepe host Chegutu Pirates at Rufaro on Saturday and Chapusha says they will be eager to assert themselves in that fixture after dropping two points in their 1-1 draw against Telone at Bata last weekend.