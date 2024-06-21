Zimbabwe: Defining Season for Madondo

20 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Sports Reporter

She has always been a highly-regarded boxer and one of the most skilful pugilists of her generation, but titles have eluded her.

Highfield-based pugilist, Revai Madondo, has waited for so long to land a title.

The 29-year-old belongs to an exciting generation of female boxers who include former World Boxing Council Interim Super Bantamweight champion, Kudakwashe Chiwandire, and the multi-talented Patience Masitara.

Interestingly, Madondo and Masitara will fight for the national Super Flyweight title at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare on July 14.

The Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy is promoting this bill, which will also see Tatenda Biningu challenging for the World Boxing Federation Intercontinental title.

But there has been much interest in the female bout between Madondo and Masitara.

Madondo is gunning for her first title.

"As I speak to you now, I am in the trenches, I am training hard for this fight," said Madondo.

This will be the first national title fight in many years.

"It's good that female boxers have been given this opportunity, an opportunity that I am grabbing with both hands.

"I believe my time has come to claim a belt. I have waited for so long to get this opportunity," Madondo said.

It seems this could be a defining season for Madondo, who is also set to challenge for the African Boxing Union Super Flyweight belt later this year.

According to her promoter, Clyde Musonda, Madondo will fight for the ABU title on August 31.

"Yes, we can confirm that our boxer is angling for an international title fight," Musonda told Zimpapers Sports.

The 29-year-old Madondo has a 11-2-1 record.

"We believe the time is now for Revai (Madondo) to hold a title.

"We are conditioning her for the national title fight set for next month. She also has one eye on the African Boxing Union championship," Musonda said.

