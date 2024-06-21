Zimbabwe: Zim U-19 Stretch Lead Against Namibia

Blessing Malinganiza

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under-19 have dominated their ongoing bilateral T20 series against Namibia but it was their third straight win that could go down as the most eye-opening.

The Young Lady Chevrons cruised to yet another 42-run win with opener Beloved Biza scoring her third straight half-century.

The 15-year-old batting prodigy seems to have formed quite the partnership with fellow opener Kelis Ndhlovu with the pair piling up 75 runs off 43 balls for the opening stand.

Their partnership was one of two key stands that gave Zimbabwe a solid foundation of which they piled on 143 runs for five in their allotted 20 overs.

Biza also shared another vital 40-run off 43 balls for the second-wicket alongside Runyararo Pasipanodya.

After having won the toss and elected to bat, the three top-order batters gave Zimbabwe what turned out to be an unassailable 143 runs for five.

Biza top-scored with 57 runs off 49 balls while the duo of Ndhlovu and Pasipanodya chipped in with 38 runs off 28 balls and 13 runs off 24 balls respectively.

Unfortunately, none of the three remaining batters managed to reach double figures, leaving the top-order trio to carry much of the load.

Diveniah Nhdlalambi and Christina Mutasa chipped in with two and six runs respectively, while Lorraine Pemhiwa finished unbeaten on five runs off six balls.

The hosts found the going tough with the ball as Mekelaye Mwatile was the pick of the Namibian bowlers with two wickets for 29 runs, while Namutenya Thomas and Estelle Van Der Merwe each took a wicket apiece.

Chasing their first win in three matches, Namibia put up a much-improved performance as they were restricted to 101 runs for the loss of 6 wickets during their allotted 20 overs.

Set a target of 144 runs for victory, the hosts got off to a solid start as the opening stand by Van Der Merwe and Hileni David put up 46 runs off 38 balls.

They also had some fight down the order as Leigh-Marie Visser and Mekelaye Mwatile put up 34 runs off 53 balls for the fourth-wicket.

Unfortunately, it was not enough as they finished on 101 runs for six.

The hosts were kept in check by the Zimbabwe bowling attack with Chipo Moyo taking two wickets for 15 runs while Kudzai Chigora, Pasipanodya, Mutasa, and Olinda Chare each claimed a wicket.

Yesterday's win ensured that Zimbabwe is now one win away to clinch the six-match series.