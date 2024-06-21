Namibia: Former Mayor Succours Jericho's Return

"Music is Jericho and Jericho is hip-hop. It's like he never left," says his sister and manager Sade Gawanas.

Gawanas, who is a former mayor of Windhoek, has been assisting her older brother make a notable comeback after several years of ups and downs in his career.

Shedding light on Jericho's journey and her role in his resurgence, Gawanas told VIBEZ!

he is undoubtedly Namibia's top hip-hop artist as he has finally stepped back into the limelight, which he had to leave for a while due to personal reasons.

Jericho's return to music is also a story of personal recovery. He has faced significant challenges, including battling drug addiction.

The artist is now focusing on creating music that resonates with his audience, aiming to produce memorable moments through his work.

Gawanas highlighted the importance of rebuilding trust, not just with his fans, but within his family.

"Regaining the trust of us as his sisters and family is crucial in this journey. We are happy with how he has been doing," she emphasised.

As a manager, she is focused on keeping him in the studio, supporting his mental and psychological health, and helping him rebuild his brand and image. This support includes event management, advising on songs, financial and time management, and maintaining clear communication in their professional relationship.

Gawanas said she has been involved in Jericho's music career since his first album, 'Check Who's Back'; always contributing from behind

the scenes, understanding the details of the music industry, and their respective roles.

Looking ahead, Gawanas envisions international collaborations, expanding Jericho's brand 'Ghetto Child', and building a music studio to support upcoming artists.

"Jericho's influence extends beyond music; he aims to help young people struggling with addiction, and raise awareness about substance abuse's destructive effects on society," she said proudly. Gawanas stressed the importance of a robust support system, encompassing financial management, psychological services, and business planning, saying this supportive environment is vital for Jericho's continued growth and stability.

Jericho has also contributed to Gawanas's political journey, with her highlighting the interplay between music and politics: their collaboration aims to bring people together, spread awareness and encourage societal engagement.

"It's about balancing family, work, community work, charity... supporting each other, and managing resources" she noted.

In their efforts to reconnect with the public, Jericho and the former mayor have been travelling to promote his new album, engage with diverse audiences, and share Jericho's personal journey and struggles with addiction. These activities not only promote his music, but also provide motivational support, especially for young men facing similar challenges.

Jericho told VIBEZ!"My sister is my sister; when it's family things, it's family; when it comes to business, it's business."

He admitted that she is strict when it comes to managing him. "I am not complaining. She has been there through my ups and downs, and she doesn't treat me like an older brother or family member."

Jericho noted that Gawanas has a vision and is very focused, and she treats her position as a manager seriously as a job.