Kenya: Call for People With Epilepsy to Seek Treatment in Kisii

23 June 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — The Kenya Association for the Welfare of People with Epilepsy (KAWE) has launched a ten-month campaign to create awareness, provide treatment, and end stigma for those living with epilepsy.

Speaking in Kisii, KAWE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Ngechu stated that the campaign aims to combat stigma against individuals with epilepsy and encourage those affected to seek medical treatment.

Ngechu noted that KAWE operates three clinics in Nairobi and has treated at least 17,000 patients over the past year.

"Epilepsy is a disease, and it is treatable. We urge people to go to the hospital and seek treatment. For those who stigmatize our patients, be aware that this is a disease, and it can be treated," Ngechu said.

He emphasized that anyone can develop epilepsy at any stage of life, adding that only 5% of epilepsy cases are hereditary.

KAWE clinician Niclas Otieno explained that epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent, unprovoked seizures, which can result from stroke, brain tumors, and infections. "Some forms of epilepsy are caused by mutations in specific genes, which can be inherited from parents," Otieno said.

Dr. Matiko Gibeye, Director of Medical Services at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH), highlighted the need to address stigma in epilepsy treatment urgently.

"A person who has epilepsy is not possessed by evil spirits; this is a disease like any other. Don't stigmatize those with this condition," Dr. Gibeye urged.

According to Dr. Gibeye, KTRH sees at least 20 epilepsy patients seeking treatment every week.

The campaign aims to educate the public about epilepsy, provide necessary medical interventions, and foster a supportive environment for those affected by the condition.

