Angola's Ministry of the Interior On the Lookout for Drug Barons

Luanda — The Angola's Minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, said Saturday in an interview with ANGOP that the close fight against trafficking and hard drug barons remains among the priorities of the Angolan government.

Speaking about the 45th anniversary of this ministerial department, which marks today, the minister highlighted that great attention is also being given to the issue of money laundering and other harmful practices for the country.

During the interview, the full text of which will be published in the next few hours, Laborinho informed that, to this end, coordinated actions were adopted between the National Police, the Criminal Investigation Service and other State Services, with emphasis on the PGR and the courts.

He considered that the drug trafficking situation is under control in Angola, despite recognizing that the individuals involved continue to modernize their modus operandi, to circumvent the State authorities.

'Considering that individuals involved in these practices are always modernizing their modus operandi, the Ministry of the Interior continues to improve the technical, tactical and operational measures of action, in order to increase the levels of control of ports, airports and neighboring areas' , he expressed.

Such actions, he said, have made it possible to prevent and frustrate drug trafficking or circulation in the country, as well as the seizure of significant quantities of drugs.

He exemplified the recent seizure, in the Port of Luanda, of 45 kilograms of cocaine, as well as the detention of Angolan and foreign citizens, without specifying, however, to which countries the seized merchandise would go.

Eugénio Laborinho did not discuss the legal measures applied against these offenders, their nationalities, nor the owners of the seized goods.

In the interview, the minister informed, on the other hand, that 30 thousand 127 crimes of different nature were registered in the country, during the months of January to May of this year.

The head of the Interior said that they are implementing operational plans that aim to guarantee, efficiently and effectively, order, tranquility and the safety of the population.

The ongoing programs to modernize the different branches of the sector, illegal immigration and the Police strategy to contain the wave of violent crimes were also highlighted in this interview with Eugénio Laborinho, Minister of the Interior since 2022. FMA/ART/DOJ