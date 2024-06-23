Kenya: Two Somali MPs Narrowly Escape Kidnapping Attempt in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya — Two members of the Somali Federal Parliament, Ahmed Abdi Kooshin and Hassan Abdinur, were briefly detained by unidentified individuals in Nairobi, Kenya.

The MPs were reportedly stopped by men in a vehicle resembling Kenyan security agents while leaving a hotel. A third MP, Ali Mahdi Qalato, managed to escape the clutches of the would-be kidnappers.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the abductors cautioned the MPs about arranging any Somali opposition political meeting in Nairobi. This incident has sparked significant concern among Somali lawmakers and citizens alike, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

The reasons for their abduction, as well as the identities of the kidnappers, remain unclear. However, some sources suggest that the kidnappers may have been linked to the Kenyan National Intelligence Service.

The MPs have since been released, and the Somali government has called on the Kenyan authorities to provide a full explanation for the incident. The Kenyan government has yet to comment on the matter, leaving many to speculate about the motives behind the detention.

This incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Kenya and Somalia, with the two countries locked in a maritime dispute and facing security challenges along their shared border.

The kidnapping attempt has further strained relations between the two nations, with many calling for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Kenyan authorities will respond to the growing pressure to provide answers and take action against those responsible for the kidnapping attempt.