South Africa: Gauteng Police Urge Social Media Users to Desist From Instilling Fear in the Communities Affected By Gang Violence

Parktown — Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Gauteng

The South African Police Management in Gauteng has noted with concern the recent social media posts related to gang affected areas. With the recent post alleging that there has been 13 people killed in gang affected areas during this week.

There has in fact been three cases of murder reported this week only in Westbury, Sophiatown. There were no gang related murders even in Eldorado Park, Riverlea, Noordgesig and other areas.

One of the most wanted gang affiliated suspects, Morgan John aka Big John was arrested on Thursday for murder and he has appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, 21 June 2024. He has been remanded in custody and he will appear in court again on 29 June 2024.

The province has interventions in place at all gang violence affected areas,

-Sophiatown (Westbury)

-Langlaagte (Riverlea)

-Eldorado Park (Ext 1 to 4)

-Orlando (Noordgesig)

-Reigerpark

-Booysens (Bella Vista & Chrisville)

-Motlakeng (Toekomsrus)

-Moffat view ( South Hills)

There are extra deployments in place to augment members from Anti-Gang and the local stations' day to day policing. The 24-hour deployments comprise of members from Public Order Police, Tactical Response Unit, Flying Squad, K9 and Johannesburg Metro Police. These multidisciplinary forces are assisted by private security officers as well.

For the period 1 March to June 2024, Anti-Gang Unit has managed to arrest 106 suspects for offences including attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, drug related, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and illegal possession of firearm. During the arrests the police also managed to seize 14 firearms and 138 various rounds of ammunition, drugs and dangerous weapons as well as two vehicles which were hijacked.

The detectives from Organised Crime Investigations specialising with investigations of gang related offences have managed to arrest 35 suspects for murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The Management of the Police in Gauteng believes that measures which have been put in place are ensuring that gang violence is reduced.

The SAPS is appealing to social media users to be responsible and desist from posting misleading content which only serve to instil fear among communities.

For any information on crime and criminality, the public is urged to contact Crime Stop toll free number 08600 10111.