South Africa: Public Warned of Spring Tide This Weekend

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and emergency services have appealed to the public to be cautious around the country's coastlines as a spring tide is expected this weekend.

"Spring tides pose a potential hazard to bathers around the coastline - especially during the outgoing tide. With schools' vacation now in full swing we are appealing to coastal water users to be cautious during this full moon spring tide phase and the affect the spring tide has around the coast," the NSRI said.

Bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, shoreline anglers and coastal hikers are urged to be careful around the coastline as the full moon spring tide causes the daily two high tides to be higher than normal and the daily two low tides to be lower than normal.

This spring tide peaks on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

The effect of the spring tide will be noticeable around the coastline increasing in intensity towards the full moon peak, on Saturday, and then gradually declining in intensity towards the middle of next week.

"Be aware of coastal hiking trails that can be cut off during high tide. Rough seas, brought on by winter storms and cold fronts, may contribute to hazardous conditions around the coastline during this spring tide phase.

"Inland water users are also urged to be cautious bathing, boating and paddling on rivers, lakes and dams where heavy rainfall is forecast for places. Be aware of adverse weather, strong winds, fast flowing rivers and sea currents and drifts.

"Boaters, paddlers and sailors, we are appealing to you to wear life-jackets when your craft are underway, carry safety equipment and download and use the free NSRI SafeTrx smartphone app," the NSRI said.

They have appealed to parents to ensure your children have responsible adult supervision in and around water.

The public has been encouraged to follow the South African Weather Service for daily forecasts and around the coast follow daily tide timetables.