In an emotional and poignant ceremony, Dr. Michael Bizwick USI was sworn in as the new Vice President of the Republic of Malawi on Friday at event which, held Parliament Building in Lilongwe, marked a bittersweet moment for the country, coming just days after the sudden passing of the previous Vice President, Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima.

In his keynote address, Vice President MB-Usi expressed a mixture of sadness and gratitude. He acknowledged the profound impact that the late Chilima had in the country, stating that the Malawian people, including himself, are still deeply mourning his death.

"It has been less than a week since I and thousands of Malawians joined Your Excellency in this very House to pay our last respects to the Vice President, the late Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, whose body was lying-in-state on this very floor," Bizwick said. "And I believe I speak for all Malawians and for all of us who knew and worked with Dr. Chilima personally and directly that we are still hurting and we are still mourning."

However, Bizwick also conveyed a sense of comfort, recognizing the exceptional leadership of President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera during this time of mourning and the unity displayed by the Malawian people at large. He praised the government's commitment to upholding the rule of law and putting the needs of citizens first, even in the face of adversity.

Overwhelmed with gratitude, Bizwick expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by the late Dr. Chilima, who first believed in his abilities and selected him as a running mate. He also expressed his gratitude to President Chakwera for honoring Dr. Chilima's legacy by appointing him as the new Vice President.

"Even though I know that SKC's shoes are too big for me to fill, I will work hard and do my best to ensure that we deliver on the bold agenda that you have for this country," Bizwick assured the President. "And I know that under your leadership, Your Excellency, I will thrive and succeed, because although most Malawians may not know it, but I know that no one worked as hard to help SKC succeed as a Vice President than you."

Bizwick also expressed his gratitude to his family, the UTM political party, and all Malawians for their support, pledging to uphold the shared values and unity of the party as they work towards their motto.

In a solemn and resolute tone, the new Vice President concluded his speech by vowing to honor the memory of Dr. Chilima through his service, promising "sacrificial service to our country, its citizens, and its flag." This pledge was met with applause and nods of approval from the audience, who eagerly await the contributions of the new Vice President to the nation's continued progress.