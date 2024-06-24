Kenya: Ethiopian Cuts KQ Dominance On Nairobi-Lusaka With Launch of Zambia Airways

Zambia Airways is poised to launch direct flights between Nairobi and Lusaka on June 27, effectively disrupting Kenya Airways' monopoly on the route.

Zambia Airways, backed by a 45 percent stake from Ethiopian Airlines, aims to reshape the aviation landscape along this South African corridor.

The carrier will operate a three-weekly flight from its base at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport to Kenya's JKIA. With an introductory offer of Ksh62,000 for a return ticket.

KQ, which has daily flights on the route, is currently charging an average of Ksh90,000 for a return ticket to the destination.

For years, Kenya Airways has held sway over the Nairobi-Lusaka route, with direct flights serving as a cornerstone of its regional strategy.

Additionally, KQ has firmly established its presence in the southern part of Zambia, with direct connections to the resort city of Livingstone.

The entry of Zambia Airways into this market signals a significant shift. Ethiopian Airlines, renowned for its quick expansion initiatives, secured a shareholding agreement with Zambia's principal development agency in 2019, committing an initial investment of $30 million to revive the southern African nation's flag carrier.

Ethiopian Airlines' ascent to the forefront of Africa's aviation sector has been remarkable, surpassing regional rivals like Kenya Airways and South African Airways in revenue and profitability.

Notably, Ethiopian Airlines has been actively acquiring shares in other African carriers as part of its strategy to gain a competitive edge, particularly against formidable rivals from the Gulf region.

Under the revival plan, Zambia Airways, dormant for over two decades since its liquidation in 1994, aims to operate a fleet of 12 aircraft by 2028.

Ethiopian Airlines, in collaboration with Zambia's state-owned Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), agreed to take a 45 percent stake in the revamped Zambian carrier, with Zambia retaining the majority share of 55 percent.