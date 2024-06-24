Zimbabwe: Two Zimbabwean Referees to Officiate At Cosafa Tourney As VAR Is Set to Mark Debut

24 June 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE will have two if its referees officiating at the 2024 men's Confederation of African Football (COSAFA) Cup tournament, which kicks off Wednesday.

Other than the two, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Referees' Committee chairperson, Norman Matemera, will also attend the tournament as one of the CAF instructors.

The two selected referees are Thabani Ruzario and the reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Referee of The Year, Brighton Chimene.

Both Ruzario and Chimene were on duty during the just ended FIFA World Cup Qualifiers where they handled the Libya and Mauritania match.

For the past two years, no Zimbabwe referee was picked to officiate at the prestigious Southern African football tournament as the country was serving a FIFA ban.

The 2024 men's COSAFA Cup will have the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) technology being introduced.

According to COSAFA, the technology will start to be used in the semi finals of the tournament, and everything is now set as referees have already gone through training on how to operate the officiating tech gadgets.

