Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Under Pressure to Finalise Master Plan Draft

Chitungwiza Municipality is intensifying the crafting of a draft master plan by holding consultative meetings with stakeholders ahead of the June 30 deadline.

A directive was given by President Mnangagwa last year for all local authorities to develop long-term development blueprints to guide urban renewal and improve service delivery.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe is on record as saying Chitungwiza and Harare are amongst local authorities that will fail to meet the stipulated deadline of submitting final draft master plans.

He said the challenges appear to stem from a lack of commitment, incompetence or inefficiency.

Government was going to be taking a different approach to address the situation in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Chitungwiza spokesperson Mr Tafadzwa Kachiko told The Herald that they are intensifying preparations of the master plan.

"We have completed the inception report and, in terms of consultations, these have been done by some councillors in their wards to sensitise the residents about the master plan," he said.

This week they would do all necessary consultations to round off the programme.

"In addition to previous engagements, this week we are going to have an intensified engagement as we are going to meet residents at district level. As we are running against time, we want to cover the whole of Chitungwiza," said Mr Kachiko.

The council hosted two masterplan stakeholders consultation meetings in August and September 2020.