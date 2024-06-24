Zimbabwe: Man in Court for Selling Pangolin

24 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka

A Binga man appeared in court on Saturday after he was arrested for selling a pangolin worth US$5 000 in Mount Pleasant, Harare.

Trinet Dube (28) appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, charged with unlawful possession of a live ground pangolin.

He was remanded in custody pending his bail application.

The State alleged that on Thursday, detectives from CID Minerals, Flora and Fauna Unit, Harare, were told Dube was in possession of a live pangolin in Mt Pleasant area and was looking for a potential buyer.

Detective Sergeant Murahwa, Detective Sergeant Kemusi and Detective Sergeant Shekwani went to Mt Pleasant and parked their vehicle next to Potraz Building along Dividend Drive, in the Mount Pleasant Business Park, and put the area on surveillance.

They intercepted him and searched the bag that he was carrying with his consent, and they recovered a live ground pangolin (Manis temminckii), which was wrapped in white and brown sacks inside the brown traveling bag.

The recovered pangolin was identified by an official from Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Mr Everisto Simayo. It is worth US$5 000.

