South Africa: Charlamagne Still In His Feels Over Tyla Refusing to Answer the "Coloured" Question

Americans are still talking about that interview with Tyla and Charlamagne that happened a few weeks back on The Breakfast Club.

The US radio personality was pressed when he asked the singer about the debate around her racial identity.

Instead of responding, she looked over at her publicist who said they weren't going to answer the question. A few weeks later, Tyla was still the topic of discussion when Charlamagne said the Jump star's team requested some topics were not to be spoken about, including her ethnicity.

Among the off-limits questions were who she dating, why she isn't on tour with Chris Brown anymore and her injury which led to the postponement of her tour.

Charlamagne added that everyone wanted to know about her relationship with Kai Cenat. Days before, the YouTuber appeared on Kevin Hart's show with a poster saying, "We're just friends."

In response to the backlash he received after the interview, Charlamagne said: "It is your job as label, management to either prepare the artist for the questions or pull the interview."

X users, after watching the clip, were undecided if Charlamagne just chose to be difficult while interviewing Tyla.

"'Are they trying to protect her image or something?' Uhh, yeah. That's the purpose of media training. To deliberately go against her team's wishes says a lot about Charlamagne," commented an online user.

Another said: "Find it funny that he pressed Tyla this hard but when it comes to politicians who hold real power he gives nothing. He just sit there and let them spew daily rhetoric and false information to get the black community vote."