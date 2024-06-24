South Africa: Minnie Dlamini Has Had Enough of those Nkateko Mabaso Cheating Rumours: 'People are Mourning, You Have No Shame!'

24 June 2024
Fame Frenzy (Cape Town)

Minnie Dlamini often finds herself trending on social media, and not always for positive reasons. During the weekend, the TV personality was forced to respond to rumours of cheating allegations with late TV executive Nkateko Mabaso.

Nkateko died unexpectedly last week, sending shockwaves through the local TV industry. He is survived by his wife Mathapelo, his son Tshimologo, and his parents, Xithlangoma Bob and Lizzy Mabaso.

Most times, Minnie doesn't bother responding to trolls and concocted stories. This time, however, she had enough. Taking to X, she blasted people who were spreading rumours.

"I thought you said I cheated with Edwin Sodi? Now its Nkateko Mabaso? Which one is it? Who is next? Let it go bro damn.

"This is incredibly disrespectful to my friend's family and his memory. People are mourning you have no shame!" she wrote.

Social media soon jumped into the comments section. An X user even posted a poll asking if the TV presenter cheated with both Edwin and Nkateko. At the time of writing this article, the results were sitting at 60.6% "yes" and 39.4% "no."

Another took a cheeky swipe at Minnie: "This is a safe space. Tell all. I mean all the relationships you been involved in. We will defend you. Come now."

@PetuniaTsweleng agreed with the star: "It's good you replied, Minnie. I totally agree, It is absolutely disrespectful!"

The trouble seems to have started after controversial blogger Musa Khawula hinted at an extra-marital affair between Minnie and the late MultiChoice SA general entertainment CEO while she was still married to Quinton Jones.

Musa also claimed that "Nkateko Mabaso had used his position/s to set Minnie Dlamini up with jobs at DSTV."

