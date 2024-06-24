Angola: Migration Service in Uige Province Repatriates Over 200 Illegal Citizens

23 June 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uíge (Angola) — At least 261 citizens of various nationalities have been repatriated in northern Uíge Province by the local Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) for illegal entry and stay in the country.

Compared to the previous period, the province has seen a reduction in the repatriation of 70 foreign citizens.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the provincial Interior Ministry delegate in Uíge, commissioner Ernesto haiyamunye, during the provincial event marking the 45th anniversary of this body.

He said that 49 citizens had also been arrested for aiding illegal immigration, 13 more than in the previous period.

Uíge Province shares a 175 kilometre land border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

During the event, which was attended by members of the National Police advisory councils and the Interior delegation, local government, FAA officers, judicial magistrates and the Public Prosecutor's Office, 473 staff from the various MININT bodies and the National Police were promoted.

