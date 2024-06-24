South Africa: Cosatu Eastern Cape Condemns the Senseless Killing of a Toddler Allegedly By the Mother's Boyfriend

press release

The Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (COSATU) in the Eastern is calling on community members to remain vigilant and make sure communities are safe for children to live in, after a three-year-old boy was killed on Youth Day.

COSATU Eastern Cape is deeply saddened and shocked by the senseless killing of the toddler, allegedly at the hands of his mother's boyfriend. The body of the child was found hanging from a tree in Xolora in the Amathole District Municipality.

The boy went missing after his mother's boyfriend took him under the pretext he was going to buy him sweets. The boy's 13-year-old cousin had been looking after him and didn't suspect anything as the man had been in the boy's life since he was two months old. A trust relationship had been built, not only with the boy and his mother but with the entire family.

It is unfortunate that the trust was abused to the extent that a young boy lost his life. The boyfriend is said to have confessed to committing the act. This incident has left the family and the community reeling in anguish and shock.

The federation appreciates the psycho-social support provided to those affected by the incident. COSATU is encouraged by the support provided by the Amahlathi Local Municipality through its Mayor, Councillor Nomakhosazana Nonngqayi, including a visit to the family.

Community-based organisations must work hand-in-hand with law enforcement structures and agencies to combat the crime that infest our communities.

We call on the court to mete out the appropriate sentence that will serve as a deterrent to others. We extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and entire Xolora community.