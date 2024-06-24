Tanzania: Samia Congratulates New TEC President

23 June 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sophia Kumkana

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has asked the newly elected president of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Bishop Wolfgang Pisa, to continue serving the Tanzanians within and outside the Catholic Church.

The President also urged Bishop Pisa to continue building the Church on the foundations of love, justice, truth, caring for the poor, unity, peace, solidarity and humanity.

The Head of State made the statement on Sunday on her X (formerly Twitter) platform after the TEC on Friday elected Bishop Pisa of Lindi Catholic Diocese, as its president.

"Congratulations to Bishop Wolfgang Pisa of Lindi Catholic Diocese for being elected as president of the TEC.

Your selection in this pastoral position for the Catholic Church in the country is the result of the faith and expectations of the Church for your service" President Samia wrote, adding:"I wish you all the best.

May God hold your hand and guide you," she added.

