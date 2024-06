Egypt: Presidential Decree Appoints New Egyptian Ambassadors Abroad

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Sunday, 23-6-2024, issued decree no. 218 of 2024 appointing a number of Egyptian ambassadors abroad.

The decree, which was published in the official gazette, appoints Mohamed el-Badr as Egypt's ambassador to Germany, Ihab Abu Sriea ambassador to Saudi Arabia and non-resident ambassador to Yemen.

Adel Ibrahim is appointed as Egypt's ambassador to Sri Lanka and non-resident ambassador to the Maldives, while Mohamed Ibrahim was named Egypt's ambassador to Austria.

Ambassador Rasha Soliman has been appointed plenipotentiary to Sierra Leone and Ambassador Mayada Essam plenipotentiary to Zambia.

The decree also entailed appointing a number of Egyptian ambassadors abroad at the ministry's general secretariat.