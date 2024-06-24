South Africa: R800K Counterfeit Bust at Lebombo Border Post - South African News Briefs - June 24, 2024

Smuggler Caught with R800K in Counterfeits at South African Border

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the Lebombo Border Port of Entry on Friday after he was allegedly caught trying to smuggle counterfeit sneakers, clothes, and cosmetics with an estimated street value of R800 000 into South Africa, reports News24. The Hawks reported that the man tried crossing the border from Mozambique in a white Volkswagen bus. A team comprising the Hawks, customs officers, South African Defence Force soldiers, and police officers arrested the suspect and seized the counterfeit goods and the vehicle. Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the suspect will appear in the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court, facing charges relating to the contravention of the Customs and Excise Act and the Trade Marks Act.

10 Killed in Horrific Crash in Mpumalanga

Ten people were killed following a horrific crash between a minibus taxi and a truck near Delmas in Mpumalanga, reports IOL. Moeti Mmusi, Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson, said that eight of the deceased were occupants in the minibus taxi while two people were occupants in the bus truck. The deceased include the driver of the minibus taxi. The victims were declared deceased at the scene. Mmusi added that at least 24 people were seriously injured; 18 from the truck and the remainder from the taxi. They were rushed to nearby hospitals for further care.

Outrage Over KwaZulu-Natal Cops' Violent Attack Caught on Camera

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has asked for a probe after video footage of officers attacking a man during an operation in Tongaat went viral on social media, reports News24. In the footage, one officer can be seen continuously kicking the man. Mkhwanazi described the incident as "irresponsible and unprofessional". The police commissioner warned that during the execution of their duties, police officers must be mindful of the Constitution and the code of conduct and that they must strive to uphold the law at all times.

More South African news