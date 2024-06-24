Rwanda: 'Uwakugabiye Uramwitura' - Kagame Tells Rubavu Residents On Day 2 of Campaigns

Paul Kagame, Chairman and flagbearer of RPF-Inkotanyi and allied parties, has told members in Rubavu and neighbouring districts that he expects their support in elections referring to a Rwandan saying 'Uwakugabiye uramwitura' meaning that one does good deeds for the person who gifted them.

The incumbent said this during the second day of the campaign trail at Gisa site in Rubavu District where RPF members and those from neighbouring Rutsiro and Nyabihu districts marched to as early as 1:00 a.m. on the morning of June 23.

The crowd waited cheerfully as they sang to various campaign songs by Rwandan artistes until they welcomed the party Chairman and coalition-endorsed presidential candidate.

The RPF-led coalition of eight parties will hold a three-week campaign trail across 19 venues in the country to canvass for votes in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections set for July 14-15.

After touring through the mass and hearing a development testimony of a member of RPF-Inkotanyi, Kagame thanked the people, requesting continued collaboration during campaigns and afterward.

He pointed out that in Rwandan culture, the gifting of a cow symbolizes love and wishes for development, something, he added, the party has done to the people.

Therefore, he said, it is expected of them to return the good deeds by voting for him in the presidential elections and his party's parliamentary candidates.

"On July 15, we will be choosing unity, democracy, and development but the most important thing that aligns with that is actions that implement what we aspire for. Sitting around and only talking about it, one cannot achieve anything."

"RPF and its allied parties urge every Rwandan whether they are in the country and abroad to action. We are past the history that brings us down and everyone should comprehend that we build on unity and work together to achieve our targets," he noted.

Shared responsibility in security

The incumbent highlighted that security is crucial in creating an environment where all Rwandans can work to get the desired development, and it is ensured by the collaboration between the people and security organs in the country.

He mentioned that the country is safe from external threats because the citizens work together with security organs to ensure sustained stability, adding that "the more we build, the more we improve the abilities to strengthen our security system so that our development will be sustained."

Kagame said that as the people go to polls in July, the goal is continued development with the right mindset, sacrifice, and commitment.

"The trust showed one to another, and between people and leaders is the cornerstone for developing."

He emphasized that showing excellent mannerism in working together and fostering unity to fast track development, should be a Rwandan lifestyle and demonstrated by actions for collective development.

Kagame also took time to recognize and thank heads of political parties that decided to become allies with RPF-Inkotanyi and offer their support during the electoral campaign.

Under its manifesto for the next five years (2024-2029), RPF seeks to increase agricultural and livestock productivity by 8 percent annually, manufacturing productivity by 13 percent annually, and create 250,000 new jobs annually.

It will construct and rehabilitate 1,091 kilometer roads and 1,626 kilometer feeder roads, build three ports on Kivu lake in Rusizi, Karongi, and Rutsiro districts, advance technology adoption, especially enhancing the use of Artificial Intelligence, among others.

Additionally, the party aims to continue positioning Rwanda as an investment destination and financial hub, increase tourism revenue to $1.1 billion in 2029 from $620 million in 2024, spur mineral revenue growth to $1.8 billion in 2029 from $1.1 billion in 2023, as well as improve green financing.

In the current constitution that transitioned from a seven-year to a five-year presidency cycle, Kagame is competing with two challengers: Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.