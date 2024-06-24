Malawi: New MEC Chairperson and Two Commissioners Sworn in - Malawi Electoral Commission

press release

On Friday, 21 June 2024, Chief Justice Rizine Mzikamanda SC presided over the swearing-in of the new Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson, Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, along with two Commissioners, Dr. Limbikani Kamlongera and Rev. Phillip Kambulire, at the High Court in Lilongwe.

The appointments, made by President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on 7 June 2024, mark the beginning of a four-year term for the new chairperson and commissioners. They succeed Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale and commissioners Dr. Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Mchaju Liwewe, whose terms of office ended on 6 June 2024.

In his remarks after the swearing-in, the Chief Justice emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests over partisan ones. He praised the integrity, transparency, and accountability of the Commission, expressing confidence in the new members' ability to enhance its performance.

"On your appointment and assumption of office by being sworn in, you have joined a Commission consisting of distinguished Malawians who continue to serve the country selflessly, with dedication, highest degree of integrity, transparency and accountability. This commission you have been made part of, has performed with a mark of distinction and evidence is there to see. I trust you will bring more knowledge and skills for the better performance," he said.

The Chief Justice highlighted the crucial role of elections in democracy, stressing the need for competence, integrity, and impartiality to ensure credibility. He urged the new members to uphold fairness and justice.

"The call at this point is for you to commit yourself to working together for the advancement of democracy and to remain independent and impartial. You will not be expected to advance the interests of certain small groups at the expense of the people of Malawi, however, vocal or intimidating they might appear."

He also reminded them of the fundamental principle of one person, one vote, and acknowledged the challenges ahead, urging them to remain steadfast in their duties despite potential accusations and distractions.

In a brief interview with the media, the new MEC Chairperson, Justice Mtalimanja, stated that her immediate priority is the upcoming by-elections in Mwasa Ward in Mangochi and Chilaweni Ward in Blantyre.

She assured Malawians of the Commission's commitment to continuing its trajectory of delivering free and fair elections.