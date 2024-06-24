Kenya Airways Launches 45th Route With Direct Flights to Maputo

With its warm tropical climate, marine parks, and stunning beaches, Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, offers tourists a unique blend of rich cultural heritage and modern architecture.

Known as the 'Havana of Africa' thanks to its vibrant culture, architecture, and climate, Maputo is a city that promises an unforgettable experience for every traveler. From the picturesque Marginal along the Indian Ocean, where visitors can enjoy fresh seafood at the famous Fish Market, to exploring local culture at the National Art Museum and the FEIMA craft market, Maputo has something for everyone. Its warm, welcoming people and diverse culinary delights further enhance its appeal, making it an essential addition to any travel itinerary, especially for those coming from East Africa.

Recognizing its growing allure, Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed direct flights between Nairobi and Maputo, offering three flights weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This new route not only complements KQ's existing service to Nampula, Mozambique, but also solidifies the airline's regional presence. Speaking at the launch event, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Allan Kilavuka, stated, "Today's launch is a tangible testament to KQ's remarkable progress and the exciting future ahead. As we unveil our 45th destination - Maputo - we mark a major milestone in our network expansion journey."

The reintroduction of flights to Maputo is part of KQ's broader network strategy for 2024, which includes increased frequencies to popular destinations like New York, Paris, Lagos, Accra, and Freetown. "Aviation is critical to boosting national GDPs by creating jobs and fostering economic activity. The increased intra-African travel will act as a catalyst for economic development across the continent. Our passion lies in fostering connections across the continent, making trade and travel between our nations more accessible than ever before," added Kilavuka.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In 2020, Kenya Airways announced the suspension of flights to Maputo as part of a restructuring of routes in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period, which also included the interruption of connections to Luanda, the capital of Angola. The resumption of these flights marks a significant recovery and expansion effort, highlighting Maputo's importance as a travel destination.

The launch event, attended by government dignitaries, media, and travel industry professionals--among them Transport Principal Secretary Mohamed Daghar, Foreign Affairs PS Dr. Korir Sing'oei, Mozambique's Ambassador to Kenya H.E. Jeronimo Chivavi, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Chairman Hon. Caleb Kositany, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer at Kenya Airways Julius Thairu, Regional Sales Director at Serena Hotels Joyce Ann Wangui, and Managing Partner at Ogilvy Africa Kenya Cathy Gathu--underscored the strategic importance of this route.

It is evident that Maputo is not just a tourist destination but a pivotal link in enhancing intra-African connectivity, economic growth, and business opportunities. With Kenya Airways leading the charge, Maputo is set to become an even more accessible and attractive destination for travelers from across the continent and beyond.