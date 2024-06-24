Angola Committed to Responsible Fishing

Luanda — Angola is committed to promoting responsible fishing practices, which guarantee the conservation of marine species and oceanic ecosystems, reaffirmed, Friday, the deputy permanent representative of the Angolan Mission to the United Nations, Mateus Luemba.

When taking part in the informal consultations within the scope of the United Nations Consultative Process on the Oceans and the Law of the Sea, which take place under the theme "The ocean as a source of sustainable food", he highlighted that the country recognizes the importance of integrated management of marine resources.

Mateus Luemba said that, as a coastal country, bathed by the Atlantic Ocean, Angola deeply understands the importance of the ocean for the economy, culture and food security.

"In addition, we recognize the importance of integrated management of marine resources, involving not only governments, but also local communities, the private sector and civil society organizations", he highlighted.

He considered it imperative to adopt concrete and urgent measures to guarantee the sustainability of food production from the oceans.

For the diplomat, the promotion of sustainable aquaculture is essential to guarantee food security and the economic development of coastal communities.

He reported that Angola is investing in innovative technologies and sustainable practices for the cultivation of fish, algae and other marine organisms, aiming to diversify and strengthen food production from the ocean.

"At the same time, we are working to strengthen the training of local fishermen and aquaculturists, promoting social and economic inclusion", he strengthened.

He expressed the country's willingness to collaborate with other nations, sharing experiences, knowledge and best practices, aiming to achieve a more sustainable and prosperous future for all. ART/DOJ